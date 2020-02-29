Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut by Analyst

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wendys in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Wendys from to in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.88 on Friday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wendys by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

