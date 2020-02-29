Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) rose 6.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.42, approximately 4,043,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 1,245,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

