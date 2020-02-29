Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qutoutiao in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.52). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qutoutiao’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

QTT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qutoutiao currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of QTT opened at $5.21 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 380.12% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

