Raymond James Analysts Give Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CHE.UN opened at C$8.53 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. The stock has a market cap of $766.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.90.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares in the company, valued at C$649,784.52.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.