Raymond James Analysts Give Norbord (TSE:OSB) a C$54.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$54.00 target price on Norbord (TSE:OSB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

OSB opened at C$35.65 on Wednesday. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$26.31 and a 1-year high of C$44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.41.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$492.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 2.1405077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -205.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220. Also, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,216,852. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,000.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

