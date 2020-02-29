Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.54.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

