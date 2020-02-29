Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 512.20 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 507 ($6.67), with a volume of 1586474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.60 ($6.52).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.51) price objective (up previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 477 ($6.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 483.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 457.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32.

About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

