Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AXT Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.62. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. AXT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.