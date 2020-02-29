Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.05. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,929,562 shares of company stock worth $79,514,909. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.