Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exfo Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exfo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.09 million.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:EXF opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38. Exfo has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 million and a P/E ratio of 53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

