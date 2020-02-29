Research Analysts Set Expectations for DIRTT Environmental’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.89 million and a P/E ratio of -36.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93. DIRTT Environmental has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.