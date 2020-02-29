Research Analysts Set Expectations for Secure Energy Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$4.01 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.62 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a PE ratio of 55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

