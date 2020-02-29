Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Thursday. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $520.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

