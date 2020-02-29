Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVNC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares during the last quarter.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

