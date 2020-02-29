Reviewing Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Diodes has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diodes and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.25 billion 1.80 $153.25 million $2.91 15.12 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 3.14 $204.20 million $0.21 46.14

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diodes and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Diodes currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 12.27% 14.06% 9.33% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 6.55% 2.17% 1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diodes beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

