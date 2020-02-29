Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) PT Set at €17.60 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.73 ($21.78).

Shares of RHK opened at €18.00 ($20.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.03. Rhoen Klinikum has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a one year high of €27.40 ($31.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

