Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ribbon Communications worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kent Mathy purchased 28,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares in the company, valued at $429,835.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lynch purchased 25,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,408 shares in the company, valued at $617,220.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,934 shares of company stock worth $16,615. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.23 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBBN. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Securities cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

