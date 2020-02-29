Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,301.72 ($56.59).

LON RIO opened at GBX 3,608 ($47.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,271.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,222.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

