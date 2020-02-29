Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 105 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a CHF 119 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 110.17.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

