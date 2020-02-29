Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

RDSB opened at GBX 1,663.60 ($21.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,060.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,222.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,743.70 ($36.09).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

