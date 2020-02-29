Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CAI International by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CAI International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

CAI International stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $440.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.75. CAI International Inc has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

