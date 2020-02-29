Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Pixelworks worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.26 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $167.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

