Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USX. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of USX stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 million and a P/E ratio of -53.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

