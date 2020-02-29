Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,567 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

