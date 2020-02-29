Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,403 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.