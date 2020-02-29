Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 91,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.90 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $720.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $225,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,990 shares of company stock valued at $52,168 and sold 533,618 shares valued at $2,893,747. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

