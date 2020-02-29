Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,864,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

