Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $261,000 Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,687,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 165,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of CMCT opened at $14.04 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

In other news, CEO David Andrew Thompson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan David Debacker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

