Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 965,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) alerts:

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $70,055.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 450,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,052.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Marc G. Elliott sold 19,000 shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $232,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.86%.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.