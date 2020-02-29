Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $280,000 Stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Titan International worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Titan International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 881,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Titan International by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Titan International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.00. Titan International Inc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

