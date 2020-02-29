Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $291,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Univest Financial stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

