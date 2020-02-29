Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $342,000 Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

