Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,005 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Entravision Communication worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entravision Communication by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Entravision Communication in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entravision Communication by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communication by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVC stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.07. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

