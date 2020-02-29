Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $301,000 in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,156 shares of company stock valued at $377,968 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.