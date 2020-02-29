Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $317,000 in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the third quarter valued at $516,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMAO stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

