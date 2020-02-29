Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Daktronics worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Daktronics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Daktronics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Daktronics by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,920.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.67 million. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Daktronics’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

