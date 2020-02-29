Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $352,000 Investment in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.52. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.