Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.34. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

In other news, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $43,744.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,202 shares of company stock valued at $562,011. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

