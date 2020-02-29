Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,350 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $460,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.