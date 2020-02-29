Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Arlington Asset Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth $303,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AI opened at $5.66 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

