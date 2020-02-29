Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

