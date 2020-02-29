Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ryerson worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Ryerson by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 70,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 105.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

