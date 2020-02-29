Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

