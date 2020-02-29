Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,057 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $2,850,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

