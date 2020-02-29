Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 30th total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $5.93 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

