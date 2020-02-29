Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 528,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Svb Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

