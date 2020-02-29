Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €119.00 by Barclays

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.86 ($104.49).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €90.50 ($105.23) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.92.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.