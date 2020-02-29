Scotiabank Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$107.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.83.

TSE BMO opened at C$91.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.75. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$88.24 and a one year high of C$106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.58%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

