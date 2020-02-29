SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMHI shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE SMHI opened at $7.95 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

