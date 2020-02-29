Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

LTHM stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 73,154 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

